Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,948 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

CQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.38. 217,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,132. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.65%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

