Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Vericel reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 446,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,789,000 after acquiring an additional 124,912 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.58. 257,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.06 and a beta of 1.87. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

