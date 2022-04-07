e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.76. 418,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 2.01. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,758,000 after purchasing an additional 156,322 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 427,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

