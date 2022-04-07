Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 19,828 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Mplx were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.68. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.60%.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.