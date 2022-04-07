Brokerages Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Equities analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $27.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.30 million and the lowest is $27.50 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $108.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMSC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 290,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,818. The stock has a market cap of $208.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.