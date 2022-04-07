Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,556. Energizer has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Energizer by 136.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,206,000 after buying an additional 1,467,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after buying an additional 535,110 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,923,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 109.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 409,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energizer by 142.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 371,811 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

