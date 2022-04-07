Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 674,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

