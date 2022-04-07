Cindicator One Day Volume Reaches $3,069.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $3,069.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00036342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00105095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

