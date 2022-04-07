FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $50.35 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.35 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002246 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004240 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 818,828,861 coins and its circulating supply is 486,483,707 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

