OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Cap of $708.77 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $5.05 or 0.00011571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $708.77 million and approximately $130.64 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00238124 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 137.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

