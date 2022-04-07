Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Trimmed by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.28. 22,644,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,857,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

