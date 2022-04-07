Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,500 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.21% of Daseke worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSKE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 187.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Daseke stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 541,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $478.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

