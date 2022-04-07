BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,800 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 0.06% of BrightView worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 99.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 55,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BrightView by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 228,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.37.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

