Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THR. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 216,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 70,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 104.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:THR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 163,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Thermon Group (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

