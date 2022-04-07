Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $2.86 Million Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lessened its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. DMC Global accounts for about 1.9% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.39% of DMC Global worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after acquiring an additional 450,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DMC Global by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 73,326 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,782. The stock has a market cap of $543.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $63.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

