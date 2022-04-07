Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.1% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,345,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,104. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $207.00 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

