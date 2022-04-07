SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Lowered by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,598,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,021. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.68 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

