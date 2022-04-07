Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.07. 7,804,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,124,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

