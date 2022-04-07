Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,259,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,352,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HVT traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,063. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $443.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $265.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.