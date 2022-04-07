Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.01.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,380,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,753,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

