Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stake Increased by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 261.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,386 shares during the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America comprises about 4.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 2.15% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,315. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $310.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

