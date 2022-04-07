Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares during the quarter. Hill International comprises approximately 3.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 5.10% of Hill International worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:HIL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 301,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Hill International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hill International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

