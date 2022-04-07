Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares during the quarter. Hill International comprises approximately 3.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 5.10% of Hill International worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
NYSE:HIL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 301,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Hill International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hill International Company Profile
