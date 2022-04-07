Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 645,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,557 shares during the period. Crown Crafts accounts for 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Crafts worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Crafts news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $154,248.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 59,962 shares of company stock worth $414,450 in the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 15,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.74 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

