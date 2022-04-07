Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Target Price at $22.16

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after buying an additional 4,909,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,283,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,900 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,266,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008,689. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

