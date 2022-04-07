Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,107,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,531,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

