Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.03. 5,308,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,634. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

