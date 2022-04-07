Greystone Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Target by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in Target by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $12.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,241,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,092. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.85. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

