Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,098 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

