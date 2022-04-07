Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 30,523 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,903,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,461,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.