NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 301.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 208.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,712,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,116,688. The company has a market capitalization of $607.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

