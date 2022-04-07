Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 148.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Snap-on by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,350. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.25.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

