Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $4,938,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Snap by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,541 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,601,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,030,141. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.