Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,363,026 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.