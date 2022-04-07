Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in AON by 4.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AON by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in AON by 3.9% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in AON by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.49. 839,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,819. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $334.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.