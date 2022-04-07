Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS remained flat at $$83.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,862,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571,606. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

