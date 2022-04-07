EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

EVER stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 172,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,546. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $475.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,082,771 shares of company stock valued at $16,164,582 and have sold 14,102 shares valued at $223,167. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

