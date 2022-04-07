Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.43 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.53 or 0.00010380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $31.43 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,941,824 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

