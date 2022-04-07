Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) to report sales of $585.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $589.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.55 million. Guess’ posted sales of $520.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.12. 1,155,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,084. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Guess’ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

