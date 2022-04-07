Brokerages Set NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) PT at $15.80

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.16. 304,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,888. The company has a market cap of $805.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.17. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.