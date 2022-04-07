Brokerages Set NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) PT at $15.80

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NPTN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.16. 304,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,888. The company has a market cap of $805.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.17. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)
NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.
