Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 6,810 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 213.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,599,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Robert Half International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 701,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,251,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 636,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,123,000 after buying an additional 136,703 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.80. 990,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.