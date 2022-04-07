Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.18

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.18 and last traded at $62.18, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.