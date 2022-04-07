China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.14

Shares of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems. The company focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. Its products are used in China and international markets.

