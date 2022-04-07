Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.38. 5,311,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121,208. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average is $152.03. The firm has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

