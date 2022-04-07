Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.89. 38,954,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,003,859. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

