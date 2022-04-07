Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 254,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.04. 1,712,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,915. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.69 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.43.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

