Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 1,234,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.40. Grifols has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.