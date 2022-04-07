AGF Investments LLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
