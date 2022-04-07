Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2,348.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.01. 2,975,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

