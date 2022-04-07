$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.71. 3,152,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

