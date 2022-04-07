AGF Investments LLC Has $914,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,933 shares of company stock worth $3,731,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.75. 3,253,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.